New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The UAE Air Force's aircraft on Friday conducted air-to-air refuelling of IAF's Su-30 MkI fighter jets so that they could operate their non-stop flight to Egypt, an official statement said.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi on Plight of Wayanad People in View of SC Judgment Over Eco-Sensitive Zones.

"IAF (Indian Air Force) deeply appreciates the in-flight refuelling provided by UAE Air Force MRTT (multi role tanker transport) aircraft which assisted the IAF Su-30 MkI formation to seamlessly undertake nearly 6 hours non-stop ferry while proceeding to Egypt for the Tactical Leadership Program," the IAF tweeted.

Also Read | Dish TV Managing Director Jawahar Lal Goel Steps Down.

In the last few years, India's ties with the UAE have witnessed a major upswing.

The UAE Air Force had provided mid-air refuelling to a number of Rafale fighter jets on their journey from France to India. India is procuring 36 Rafale jets from France out of which 33 have already been delivered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)