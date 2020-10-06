Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed a Shia Muslim organisation to make a representation before the Maharashtra government for taking out a religious procession on October 8.

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla directed the body, All India Idaara-E-Tahafuz-E-Hussainiyat, to approach the state government after it came to the court for permission for the event.

In a plea filed through its counsel Shehzad Naqvi, the petitioner had sought that the Shia Muslim community from the city be permitted to carry out the "Chehloom" procession related to Muharram with all coronavirus safeguards in place.

Naqvi told the court that while the state had issued guidelines for opening up most institutions and even restaurants with 50 per cent seating capacity, it had not made any arrangements for the procession.

The petitioners said while the state was making arrangements and issuing guidelines for Navratri gatherings, it had not made any arrangements for Muharram.

The bench then directed the petitioner to make a representation before the secretary (disaster management) of the state at 11 am on Wednesday.

It asked both parties to inform the court of the decision made, by 4 pm the same day.

