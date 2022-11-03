New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Central Government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that Security agencies are satisfied that appropriate arrangements have been made for ensuring the safety and security of former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy, considering the fact that he is a Z category protectee.

In view of the submissions, the senior counsel for Subramanian Swamy assured the court that the petitioner will vacate government accommodation on Saturday under the intimation to the Estate officer.

Justice Yashwant Varma noted the submission made by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain that all arrangements for ensuring the safety and security of former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy have been made at his private residence.

The submission was made on the application moved by Dr Swamy that the centre has failed to make security arrangements at his private residence.

ASG also Informed the Court that DIG and CRPF are also present to assure the court that all arrangements including at the entry gates at the front and rear sides have been made.

He also submitted that Security agencies are also satisfied with the arrangement that has been made for ensuring the safety and security of the petitioner.

The bench also noted and directed that the Senior Counsel for Swamy assures the court that he will hand over the possession of the government accommodation on Saturday under the intimation.

The central government also filed an affidavit in the matter pursuant to the last order of the court.

Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Central Government to file a better and more comprehensive affidavit to assure the court that security concerns raised by Subramanian Swamy, at his private accommodation, shall be duly met.

The Central Government's counsel placed on record the copy of the affidavit and informed the court that a joint security has been conducted. The entire security set-up is ready.

The submission was objected to by the counsel for Subramanian Swamy who added that no infrastructural move has been made.

Earlier, the centre's counsel submitted that in order to depute a permanent guard, there should be some space to depute for taking rest and other things.

The petitioner's counsel placed on record some photographs to dispute the claim of the centre's counsel.

The Centre's counsel submitted a guard room if there is space. Otherwise, we can put 6 guards there and keep them rotating.

He also submitted that if there is no space we can make some alternative arrangements like a tent for guards. He will get whatever he is entitled to.

The bench had asked the centre, " When will you do it?"

"Just after he moved there." the counsel for Central Government replied. The court took an objection to this and said, " No, can't you do it simultaneously?

"Fix a guard room there. What is the difficulty in creating a guard room there," the court questioned.

The counsel for the centre submitted that it is not possible in the case of every individual in a private colony.

The court said, " He is not just any individual, he is the one whom you provided Z category security."

Swamy had moved the High Court on October 27, claiming that the Central Government had failed to provide adequate security at his private residence as assured before the court.

In September the high court had asked Swamy to vacate the government accommodation.

The Counsel submitted that the applicant is a Z-category security protectee. Despite the assurance given before the court by the Central Government that the security arrangements will be done at the applicant's private residence, nothing has been done to date.

The Delhi High Court on September 14, 2022, granted 6 weeks' time to BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy to vacate the government accommodation. The accommodation was allotted to him in January 2016.

His tenure as MP ended in April 2022. He had sought re-allotment of the government accommodation citing security reasons after the period of 5 years lapsed. (ANI)

