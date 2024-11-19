New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday moved Delhi High Court against a trial court order declining extension of period of Investigation in Qaida in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) Jharkhand Module case.

The 90 days period of investigation is going to be over today. The Delhi police special cell is investigating the case. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Lakshya Khanna mentioned the matter before the division bench of chief justice Manmohan.

The High court allowed the listing and said list if in order it is likely to be heard today. Patiala House Court on Monday dismissed a plea of Delhi police seeking extension of investigation period for 90 days to complete the investigation in AQIS Jharkhand Module case.

In this matter 11 accused including Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi are in custody. A module was busted in a joint operation of Delhi police, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP police.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dr. Hardeep Kaur dismissed the plea of Delhi police seeking extension period of investigation for further 90 days to complete the investigation. The period of investigation of 90 days is going to be over soon. Special Cell is investigating the case.

On September 12, the court had remanded 11 accused arrested in Al Qaida in Indian subcontinent (AQIS) module case in judicial custody after police interrogation. They are memeber of training module allegedly headed by Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi Jharkhand.

Accused persons in judicial custody are Anamul Ansari, Shanaz Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Hasan Ansari, Arshad Khan, Umar Farooq, Ishtiyaque Ahmed, Mohd. Rizwan, Motiur Rehaman, Rehmatullahi and Faizan Ahmed. They were arrested in August.

IO ACP Rahul Vikram was present through video conferencing during the hearing. Advocate Abu Baker Sabaq appeared for Dr. Ishtiyaque Ahmed and nine other accused persons.

Accused Hasan Ansari, Anamul Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Arshad Khan, Umar Farooq and Shahbaz Ansari are natives of Jharkhand. They had stayed in Rajasthan for days. Thereafter five more people were arrested from Ranchi in Jharkhand. They were identified as Dr Ishtiyaque Ahmed, Motiur, Rizwan, Mufti Rahmatullah and Faizan.

In a coordinated, intelligence based operation, conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in association with State Police forces of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP, an AQ inspired module was busted, Delhi police said.

The module allegedly was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi and was aspiring to declare Khilafat and execute serious terrorist activities within the country, the police said.

The members of the module have received indoctrination and weapons training at various locations.Six individuals were detained from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, while actually undergoing weapon-handling training.Apart from this about eight suspects in were detained from Jharkhand and UP for questioning.

Police have also recovered arms, ammunition, literature etc. from several locations. Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one .38 bore revolver, 6 live cartridges of .38 bore, 30 live cartridges of .32 bore, 30 live cartridges of AK-47, One Dummy Insas, One Air rifle, One Iron Elbow pipe, One hand Grenade, One Key remote controlmechanism, Some wires, One AA size 1.5 volt battery, One table watch, Four ground sheets, One target, One camping Tent, Some biscuits, one chips packet and one water bottle. (ANI)

