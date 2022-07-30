Kochi, Jul 30 (PTI) Archbishop Andrews Thazhath was appointed as apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church on Saturday.

The Church, in a communication issued to the media, said the administrator was appointed after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Metropolitan vicar Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil.

"Vatican emissary, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio, had on July 29 handed over the details regarding the appointment to Cardinal George Alencherry," the release said.

It said Archbishop Thazhath will function as administrator while continuing his duties as the Archbishop Metropolitan of the Thrissur archdiocese.

However, Cardinal George Alanchery, who is the head of the Syro-Malabar church, will continue as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

Nuncio, had on Tuesday visited the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese and held discussions with Archbishop Kariyil, who was the Metropolitan Vicar.

His visit assumes significance as a section of priests had on Monday came out openly against the emissary of the Vatican in India, accusing him of making efforts to unseat Archbishop Kariyil from the post of its Metropolitan Vicar.

The protesting priests had adopted a resolution against the Vatican emissary in New Delhi who, according to them, has demanded the resignation of Archbishop Kariyil from the key post.

Nuncio had on July 19 issued a letter demanding the resignation of Kariyil.

The protesting priests had alleged that the Vatican emissary's move came after the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese refused to comply with the decision by the Synod of bishops of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church in August last year to follow a uniform way of celebrating the Mass.

Kariyil was appointed Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam -Angamaly archdiocese in August 2019 following revolt by the section of priests against its head, Cardinal George Alencherry.

Till then, Cardinal Alencherry, who is also the major archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, had enjoyed full power in the face of its administration, finance and pastoral ministry.

