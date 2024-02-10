New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Mar Raphael Thattil, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

The Major Archbishop visited the Prime Minister as he reached the capital for the first time after he was elected as the head of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Eats Lunch with MPs at Parliament Canteen (Watch Video).

PM Modi also posted about the meeting on X, saying "had a very good meeting with Archbishop Raphael Thattil, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church."

Mar Raphael Thattil thanked the Prime Minister for his letter of felicitation on the occasion of his enthronement as the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Also Read | Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Demands India's Highest Civilian Award for Shiv Sena Founder.

The Prime Minister felicitated Mar Raphael Thattil once again and promised his collaboration, according to a press release issued by the Syro-Malabar Church.

The press release said that the common life situation of the Christians in the country was a matter of discussion in the formal meeting.

Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of the Eparchy of Faridabad was with the Major Archbishop. Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan, the Ministers of State, were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)