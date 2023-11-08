Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A 44-year-old architect allegedly fired in air from a revolver near a hotel in an industrial area in Navi Mumbai after being miffed with a contractor for not returning the money lent to him, police said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday in the Turbhe Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, an official from Turbhe police station said.

Also Read | West Bengal School Recruitment Case: ED Summons TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee on November 9 for Questioning in School Job Scam.

While firing, the accused said he had given a loan of Rs 5 lakh to the contractor of a hotel in Turbhe, but he did not return the money.

The accused was upset as he did not get the money back and out of frustration fired one round in air near the hotel from his foreign made licensed revolver, the official said quoting the FIR.

Also Read | Demonetisation Anniversary: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi on Seventh Anniversary of Note Ban, Says Should We Celebrate or Mourn for Abysmal Failure.

The police seized the revolver and 15 live cartridges from the accused, he said.

Based on a complaint by an employee of the hotel, the police have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Arms Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)