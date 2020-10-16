Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): During a heated conversation between a victim who was stranded in her house due to severe flooding in Hyderabad and an MLA from Uppal, the woman argued about several problems that people have been facing due to the ongoing chaos.

The heated exchange began when Subhash Reddy, MLA of Uppal from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) visited a flooded area for inspection after heavy rainfall in the region for the past two days.

A woman who was stuck at home for two days told the MLA that people in her locality had been facing a lot of problems as they were deprived of the most basic amenities of daily life due to waterlogging. In his reply, the TRS MLA questioned the low lying construction of homes in the area. Soon the conversation heated up and the victim demanded answers from the officials for allowing low lying residential construction in flood-prone areas.

In a rage, the woman threatened to jump off her building and blame the MLA, Subhash Reddy, for the same. Later the TRS leader calmed down and explained the inevitability of natural calamities to the victim. He assured her that the officials were trying their best to remove water from the flooded areas and that life would come back to normal soon. (ANI)

