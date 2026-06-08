India News | Armed Forces Safeguard Aspirations, Future of People: Assam Governor at 'Amar Shaheed Shradhanjali'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday attended the "Amar Shaheed Shradhanjali" programme organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at the Assam State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, and Don Bosco High School, Panbazar, to honour soldiers from Assam who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Paying homage to the martyrs, the Governor said that the Nation remains forever indebted to its brave sons and daughters who laid down their lives while safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

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He noted that the Indian Armed Forces continue to uphold the highest traditions of courage, discipline and dedication while protecting the nation across diverse and challenging terrains.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's observation that the armed forces safeguard not only the Nation's borders but also the aspirations and future of its people, the Governor said that India's soldiers embody the nation's strength, character and unwavering resolve.

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As part of the programme, six Veer Naris paid floral tributes to their husbands who attained martyrdom in the line of duty.

The Governor also interacted with the Veer Naris and expressed the nation's gratitude for their courage, resilience and sacrifice.

He said that their strength and devotion serve as a lasting inspiration for society.

The programme brought together veterans, serving defence personnel, NCC cadets and students, who joined in remembering the gallant heroes of Assam.

The Governor called upon all citizens to reaffirm their commitment to national unity and support the welfare and dignity of the families of martyrs, describing it as the most meaningful tribute to the nation's immortal heroes.

The programme was attended by Lieutenant Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd.), former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command; Maj Gen Ajay Kumar Sarma, VSM, GOC, HQ 51 Sub Area; Director of Sainik Welfare Brig Palash Chowdhury; Principal of Don Bosco High School, Fr. Alex Mathew; and several other dignitaries.

Later, the Governor interacted with the students of Don Bosco High School and encouraged them to imbibe the values of patriotism, discipline and service to the nation.

On the other hand, a delegation from the ancient city of Kashi, led by the Mayor of Varanasi, Ashok Kumar Tiwari, paid a courtesy call to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday.

Welcoming the delegation to Lok Bhavan, Governor Acharya said that though a courtesy call, the visit underscored the enduring cultural and spiritual bonds that unite Kashi and Guwahati, two of India's most revered centres of faith, heritage and civilisation.

During the interaction with the delegation, the Governor engaged in meaningful discussion on strengthening cultural exchanges, promoting tourism, and preserving and propagating the rich civilizational values that have shaped the nation's identity through the ages.

The deliberations also focused on fostering greater people-to-people connections and encouraging collaborative initiatives aimed at showcasing the unique spiritual, cultural and historical significance of both cities.

The Governor observed that Kashi and Guwahati, with their deep-rooted traditions and sacred heritage, serve as powerful symbols of India's timeless cultural ethos and spiritual unity.

Appreciating the delegation's efforts in addressing civic problems, the Governor emphasised the need for more such visits, which, according to him, would facilitate knowledge exchange and sharing best civic practices.

He expressed confidence that stronger interactions between institutions and stakeholders from both cities would further enrich cultural understanding and contribute to the promotion of national integration.

The members of the delegation shared their perspectives on various initiatives being undertaken in Kashi and expressed their keen interest in exploring avenues for cooperation and exchange with Assam in the fields of civic issues, tourism, heritage conservation and social development. (ANI)

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