New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Two armed men robbed a man at gunpoint in North East Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area on Sunday. The incident took place in the area under the jurisdiction of Bhajanpura police station.

According to the victim, he was standing near a shop when two men on a bike suddenly arrived. Both robbers were carrying guns and threatened him before taking away his belongings.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 21, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The footage shows victim standing near the shop, while the robbers approach him, threaten him with firearms, and then flee after committing robbery.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Also Read | Atul Subhash-Like Case in Etawah: UP Techie Dies by Suicide, Alleging Harassment by Wife in Video; Says 'Throw My Ashes Into Drain if I Don't Get Justce'.

Similar incidents were recorded in Delhi's Pitampura area, and Adarsh Nagar.

Earlier this month, a man, along with two associates, attempted to rob a senior citizen at gunpoint in Pitamitampura with the intention of arranging money to pay alimony to his wife following their divorce. All three accused have been arrested, and weapons and items used in the crime have been recovered, Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to the police, on March 31, a PCR call was received at Police Station Maurya Enclave regarding a firearm being brandished at a senior citizen. Acting promptly, police staff reached the scene where the complainant, Kamlesh Arora, wife of Hemant Kumar and a resident of Pitampura, aged 72 years, narrated the incident.

Whereas in a different incident occurring on March 27, Delhi Police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and robbery of a cab driver.

According to DCP North West Bhisham Singh, when the complainant, Satender Pal, a cab driver, was replacing a flat tyre on his vehicle near Shani Mandi, Road No. 51, Adarsh Nagar, two unidentified men approached him, forcefully pushed him inside his car, assaulted him, and demanded money for his release.

"A case of kidnapping-cum-robbery was registered, and a police team was formed to investigate the matter," the DCP said, adding that the team examined multiple CCTV footages, deployed informers, and conducted several raids to track down the suspects.

Officials said that the accused, Vishnu Jha and Deepak, were apprehended near Jheel at Mukundpur, where the stolen car was also recovered. Both individuals have been identified as habitual offenders with prior involvement in seven criminal cases, including theft, snatching, and violations under the Gambling Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)