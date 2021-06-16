Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered one pistol, one ammunition magazine, six rounds, and two grenades from the site of encounter between security forces and terrorists at Wagoora in the Naugam area of Srinagar.

According to the police, the terrorist which was earlier killed in the encounter has been identified as Uzair Ashraf Dar.

"Dar is the resident of Shopian district and was an active terrorist since January 2," the police said.

As per police, two terrorists were trapped in the encounter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)