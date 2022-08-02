Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) A suspected arms dealer was nabbed on Tuesday from the Howrah bridge by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF arrested the man around 3 pm and found a single-shot countrymade firearm and 40 pieces of 8 mm live cartridges, he said.

The man is based in Paschim Medinipur district and a case has been registered against him, he added.

"We are probing the case and trying to find out who else works with him," the officer said.

