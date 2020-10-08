Imphal, Oct 8 (PTI) The police on Thursday seized a cache of firearms and ammunition during house-to-house searches in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Superintendent of Police Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh said, the operation was carried out in Lilong and Wangjing Tentha assembly constituencies of Thoubal district, where bypolls are scheduled to be held on November 7. Six weapons, including three Double Barrel Breech Loading (DBBL) rifles, two Smooth Bore Breech Loading (SBBL) rifles along with cartridges and a handgun, were seized during the exercise, the SP said.

He appealed to all licensed gun holders to deposit their weapons "to prevent any form of violence, ahead of and during the bypolls," at the earliest, failing which penalty will be imposed.

By-elections are scheduled to be held for five assembly seats of the state on November 7.

