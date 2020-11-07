Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], November 7 (ANI): Police arrested one arms smuggler, seized eight pistols and 16 magazines from his possession in Bikaner here on Friday.

"The campaign for seizing illegal arms is underway which was started by our Director-General of Police (DGP) around 1.5 months ago. Under this, one arms smuggler was arrested. Eight pistols and 16 magazines were also recovered from his possession," said Prahlad Singh Krishniya, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Live Streaming: Watch Live Updates on Voting in 78 Constituencies on Zee Bihar Jharkhand and News18 Bihar Jharkhand.

"It has also been informed that he was supplying these arms to an illegal gang in Punjab," SP added.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Exit Polls: When and Where to Watch Post-Poll Survey Results.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)