Mathura (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of interstate gunrunners after arresting four people and recovering a large number of arms in Mathura district.

The four suspected arms smugglers were arrested in a joint operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the district police from the Nandgaon area in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Twenty pistols -- nine semi-automatic and 11 country-made -- and four magazines were recovered from the possession of the four," Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

The arrested were identified as Girish Kaushik, Manoj and Durgesh -- residents of Mathura district -- and Karan Singh of Hathras.

The gang members told the police that they would buy arms from Madhya Pradesh and sell them in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi at a higher price.

