Jodhpur (Raj), Jul 28 (PTI) The Jodhpur administration on Thursday sought the Army's help to rescue the people trapped in waterlogged houses in New Roop Nagar here following heavy rainfall, officials said.

The entire locality is flooded with three-four feet of water for the past three days, they said.

Jodhpur recorded about 320 mm of rain since Monday and the city has turned into a cluster of islands.

Teams of the NDRF and the Army have launched rescue operations to evacuate people from flooded houses to safer places.

The administration employed pumps to drain out the water from the houses but with no adequate drainage system in place, it proved to be a heavy task.

Gopal Singh Bhalasaria, a resident of New Roop Nagar, said they have not been able to sleep properly for the past three days with water entering their homes.

“We neither have eaten properly in the past three days nor have slept properly. There is no electricity and with the entire area flooded, we could not go anywhere,” he said.

The condition continues to be grim at many places in Jodhpur.

A number of houses have been damaged, while one person has died and two others injured, the officials said.

Senior administration officials are overseeing the rescue operations.

Police have also set up barricades across the city to prevent the people from heading towards picnic spots fearing drowning incidents. Famous tourist spot Kaylana lake has been placed under the Special Task Force to stop people from entering the water body.

“Adequate arrangements have been made by the police to ensure safety. Policemen have been deployed on the roads leading to famous picnic spots of the city,” DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav said.

The flooding has also affected the railway tracks, forcing the railways to suspend the trains or divert their routes.

