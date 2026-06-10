India News | Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Reviews Northern Command's Operational Preparedness

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, on Wednesday reviewed the operational preparedness, capability development and modernisation initiatives of the Army's Northern Command during an interaction with officers from the headquarters of the Northern Command and formation headquarters in a hybrid format.

During the visit, General Dwivedi was briefed on the conduct of multi-domain operations, tech operation infrastructure development and integrated combat readiness across the full spectrum of military operations.

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The Army Chief underscored the importance of leveraging emerging technologies and fostering innovation to enhance operational effectiveness in an increasingly dynamic security environment.

Commending personnel across all ranks for their unwavering commitment and operational excellence, he lauded their sustained efforts in maintaining a high level of combat readiness.

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On May 31, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited the Headquarters of the Southern Command to assess its operational preparedness, ongoing capability development, and modernisation initiatives.

During the visit, the Chief of Army Staff was briefed on Southern Command's efforts to strengthen Multi-Domain Operations capability, accelerate technology absorption, and ensure integrated combat readiness across all types of operations.

The COAS praised the professionalism and dedication of all ranks, urging them to remain focused on their mission, maintain operational agility, and continue striving for excellence in all duties. (ANI)

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