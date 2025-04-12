New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the Indian Army's Vajra Corps to assess its operational preparedness along the Western borders on Saturday, as per a release.

He was accompanied by General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command. During a comprehensive briefing General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, updated the COAS on the prevailing security environment and the Corps' readiness posture.

Also Read | Maharashtra Autorickshaw Unions Threaten Statewide Agitation Over E-Bike Taxi Policy, Demand Immediate Rollback Citing Threat to Livelihoods.

General Dwivedi later visited select forward locations to gain a first-hand appreciation of ground-level preparations by frontline formations.

The Army Chief expressed his satisfaction with the seamless synergy among the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, Punjab Police, and other stakeholders in safeguarding both the border and the hinterland.

Also Read | Varanasi Gangrape Case Probe Unearths Interstate Sex Racket, Over 500 Obscene Videos of Girls Found on 'Mastermind' Anmol Gupta's Mobile Phone.

He praised the troops' high morale, professionalism, and unwavering dedication and urged them to maintain the Army's exacting standards of operational excellence.

General Dwivedi also encouraged all ranks to harness cutting-edge technologies in line with the Army's transformation roadmap toward a modern, agile force under the national vision of Viksit Bharat - India@2047.

A key highlight of the visit was the COAS's interaction with veterans and the felicitation of them for their selfless service and ongoing contribution to nation-building.

Accompanying him, Sunita Dwivedi, President of the Army Women Welfare Association (AWWA), reviewed various welfare initiatives being undertaken by the Vajra Corps for the well-being of families and ex-servicemen, reflecting the Army's holistic approach towards welfare and community support. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)