New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Monday honoured the 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards in recognition of its achievements in combating terrorism.

The 'COAS (Chief of Army Staff) Unit Appreciation' was conferred on the elite group for its "outstanding achievements" in anti-terror operations, the Army said.

The group draws 100 per cent of its manpower from the Indian Army and has established itself as an elite counter terrorist force earning many gallantry awards including three Ashok Chakra which is India's highest peacetime gallantry honour.

Since its raising in December 1984, 51 Special Action Group has carved a niche for itself.

The most noteworthy mission it carried out was 'Operation Black Tornado' during which it eliminated eight terrorists during the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008 and freed over 600 hostages, including a number of foreign nationals.

