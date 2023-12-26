New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Army Chief visited the Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the security situation in the area even as a Brigadier has been attached for a Staff Court of Inquiry.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Family of Criminal Open Fire at Police Team in Kannauj, Constable Killed in Encounter.

The inquiry is being conducted by the Army to investigate the death of three civilians who were in Army custody after the Dera ki Gali attack in which four troops were killed and the recurrent losses suffered by the force in the area the last few months, Army sources told ANI.

General Pande also visited the area where the recent attacks on security forces have taken place in the Poonch-Rajouri sector.

Also Read | Indian Navy Aircraft Tyre Bust: MiG-29K Fighter Jet Suffers Tyre Burst at Dabolim Airport in Goa; Disrupts Flight Services (Watch Video).

The Army chief was briefed on the situation by the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers on the ground and the steps taken to plug the security gaps. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)