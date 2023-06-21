New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande on Wednesday commended and felicitated Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan D of Tamil Nadu for his selfless act of saving a woman from drowning in Bhakra Canal near Punjab's Patiala on June 16.

According to an official statement, on June 16, 2023, at approximately 1500 hours, while returning from Patiala to Sangrur, performing the Ration collection duty as a Dandaman, sitting in the rear of the vehicle, Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan D suddenly found that there was a commotion on the road and a woman was almost drowning in the fast current of the Bhakra Canal.

"The army Jawan without hesitating for another second, ran 100 meters (downstream) towards the fast-flowing canal, jumped into the canal and saved the woman from drowning. Further, utilising his capabilities as a trained Basic First Aid provider he performed Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, thereby saving her life", the statement said.

The statement further said, "His selfless act of bravery, presence of mind, fearlessness, and initiative has been lauded by one and all. His act has become a source of motivation and pride besides being an example amongst all ranks to emulate."

Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan D, hailing from Ayyur village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, was enrolled in Army Medical Corps on December 11, 2018. The individual is presently posted to a field Hospital at Patiala, the statement said.

"A physically fit, smart, intelligent, courageous, diligent, Sepoy, driver by trade, the individual has exhibited a selfless humane act laudable of conduct as a soldier", the release stated. (ANI)

