India News | Army Chief Meets Indian High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh; Discusses Defence Ties, Border Security

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner-Designate of India to Bangladesh, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi and held discussions focusing on strengthening India-Bangladesh defence cooperation, border security, and enhancing military-to-military engagement.

"Shri Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner-Designate of India to Bangladesh, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. The interaction focused on strengthening India-Bangladesh defence ties, border security and enhancing military-to-military engagement," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) - Indian Army's X post read.

Also Read | NEET 2026 Fee Refund Process Explained.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2057630933331898661

The meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic and strategic engagement between India and Bangladesh, particularly on security coordination along the border and broader regional stability issues.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 22, 2026: LIC, GAIL, and Tata Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam are "legal and administrative matters" of India, adding that there is "no scope" for Dhaka to comment on what he described as internal issues.

He also said that the Border Guard Bangladesh (Border Guard Bangladesh) remains on high alert to prevent illegal infiltration or push-ins along the border.

On the issue of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister said the interim government has sought her return through legal channels and existing extradition mechanisms, stating that a formal request has been sent via diplomatic channels for her to face legal proceedings in Bangladesh.

He also said the government remains committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring justice through lawful and institutional processes.

These explicit declarations by the interim administration highlight how India-Bangladesh relations are currently undergoing a major structural reset, marking a transformative phase in regional diplomacy.

Both nations are now actively charting a forward-looking path, steering the relationship toward a highly pragmatic, interest-driven partnership under the newly elected government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The developments come at a time when India-Bangladesh relations continue to navigate a complex phase shaped by security concerns, border management, and evolving political dynamics in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)