India News | Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Reviews NDA's 150th Passing out Parade in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at the tri-services academy campus in Khadakwasla, Pune, marking the commissioning of 355 cadets into the Indian Armed Forces.

The grand ceremony was held at the Khetarpal Parade Ground, where the graduating cadets marched past in a display of military precision and discipline before joining the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

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The event held special significance as General Dwivedi, an alumnus of the NDA's 65th Course, returned to his alma mater as the reviewing Officer. The Army Chief underwent training at the Charlie Squadron as a cadet before embarking on a distinguished military career and eventually becoming Chief of the Indian Army.

The homecoming of the Army Chief served as an inspiration for the graduating cadets, reflecting a journey from the academy's training grounds to the highest office in the service through dedication, leadership and commitment to the nation.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the 150th Course convocation ceremony, Battalion Cadet Captain (BCC) Sushant Varma of 'P' Squadron, who secured the first position in the Social Science stream, credited the NDA environment of his academic growth.

"I was an average kid in academics. After coming to NDA, I have started focusing on the basics," Varma said.

J Squadron Cadet Ranvijay Tyagi, who topped the Computer Science stream, expressed gratitude to his parents and seniors for their support throughout his journey.

"I thank my parents for inculcating this habit of learning in me since school time. I took the help of my seniors and took guidance from them. I am able to achieve this with their help," Tyagi said.

The iconic Full Dress Rehearsal Parade at the Khetarpal Parade Ground on May 28 was reviewed by the Commandant of the National Defence Academy, Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, AVSM, NM. The highlight of the parade was the flypast showcasing the precision and aerial prowess of the Indian Armed Forces. Operating out of Air Force Station Lohegaon, the aerial display featured Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets, Chetak Helicopters, Sarang Helicopter Aerobatics Team, and Akashganga Skydiving Team. (ANI)

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