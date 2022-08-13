Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, visited the Chennai Military Station on Saturday, a defence release here said.

He was briefed by Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, about the preparedness for operational, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief duties.

"In his address to all officers of the station, the Army chief highlighted the changing dynamics of modern warfare, need for indigenisation and enhancing defence production capabilities. He also highlighted the transformative and forward looking Agnipath scheme," the PIB release said.

"The Army Chief complimented all ranks for their high morale and standard of professionalism and exhorted all ranks to remain focussed and committed in pursuit of excellence with the same zeal," it added.

