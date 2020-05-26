India News | Army Commanders' Conference Set to Begin Tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Army Commanders' Conference, which was scheduled for April and had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic will now be organised in two phases - first from May 27 to 29 and second in last week of June.

The Conference assumes significance in the wake of ongoing stand-off with China in Ladakh where China has brought in more than 5000 troops who are deployed all along the Line of Actual Control at multiple locations from Daulat Beg Oldie to other areas in Ladakh.

"The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event which facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions scheduled for April 2020 and postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic will now be organised in two phases. The first phase of the conference is scheduled from 27 to 29 May 2020 and the second phase in last week of June 2020," a defence ministry release said.

The apex level leadership of Indian Army will brainstorm on "current emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for Indian Army".

"To ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through collegiate system comprising Army commanders and senior officers. During the first phase which will be organised at South Block, various aspects pertaining to operational and administrative issues including studies pertaining to logistics and human resources will be discussed," said Defence Ministry. (ANI)

