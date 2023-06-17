Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) The Army on Saturday organised a mega blood donation camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 25 soldiers and five civilians took part.

"Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles organised a mega blood donation camp in collaboration with Government Subdistrict Hospital, Pampore, at the Army Camp in Pampore where 30 people, including five civilians, donated blood," an official said.

The camp was held to highlight the importance of donating blood and to raise awareness, he said.

Subdistrict Hospital Medical Officer Dr Isma said donating blood donation is good to have a healthy life.

She said the camp was a good initiative as 30 pints of blood that was collected will be given to needy people.

