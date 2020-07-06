Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): Indian Army has built a causeway to link village on either side of Suktao Nala in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after an Army reinforcement bridge fell when an overloaded dumper vehicle was crossing it.

An official release said that a number of villages on either side of the bridge had been cut off due to the incident causing inconvenience to people.

Also Read | Hyderabad's Charminar And Golconda Fort Reopen For Public From Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

"Indian Army undertook the task of construction of the causeway and once again connected the villages on either side of Suktao Nala resulting in the restoration of communication lines," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)