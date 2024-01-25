New Delhi, January 25: President Droupadi Murmu has approved gallantry awards to 80 Armed Forces personnel, including 12 posthumous, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. These include six Kirti Chakras, including three posthumous; 16 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; 53 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry); and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Captain Anshuman Singh, Army Medical Corps, 26TH battalion Punjab Regiment, Havaldar Abdul Majid of 9 Para Special Forces unit and Sepoy Pawan Kumar of 55 Rashtriya Rifles (Grenadiers) were awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award, Kirti Chakra, posthumously. Deepika Misra, Wing Commander, Becomes First IAF Woman To Get Gallantry Award (Watch Video).

Captain Anshuman Singh, a doctor, was posted with 26 Punjab as a medical officer in the Siachen Glacier area. On July 19, 2023, there was a fire incident in which he saw a fibreglass hut engulfed in fire, after which he helped save 4-5 individuals. He went inside the medical investigation room, which was also on fire, to retrieve the critical medical aid box but could not make it out due to heavy fire amid strong winds. He has been awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

Havildar Abdul Majid of 9 Para Special Forces was operating as a squad commander in a search operation in forested areas of the Rajouri sector on November 22 last year. He first helped evacuate wounded Captain MV Pranjal of 63 RR. He then took position near a natural cave where terrorists were hiding. Despite being injured in the terrorist firing, he lobbed a grenade to force the hiding terrorist to come out. Sensing danger to his team, he moved towards the terrorist, killed him and succumbed to his injuries later. He has been awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously. Padma Awards 2024 Winners List: India’s First Woman Elephant Mahout Parbati Baruah Among 34 Unsung Heroes Awarded Padma Shri on Eve of 75th Republic Day.

Havildar Pawan Kumar of 55 Rashtriya Rifles Grenadiers was part of an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 27, 2023, when, during a room intervention exercise, he killed a terrorist and injured another in hand-to-hand combat while laying down his own life. He has been awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously for exceptional bravery. 16 Shaurya Chakras for bravery have been awarded to personnel, including three posthumously.

Captain MV Pranjal, 63 Rashtriya Rifles Corps of Signals, was leading a small surveillance team when he came across two terrorists who too saw him in the Rajouri district. The officer sensed danger for the women and children present there and pushed them to safety as terrorists opened fire. He engaged the terrorists despite the minimum cover and maintained contact until the arrival of additional troops. He later succumbed to gunshot wounds. For saving the lives of civilians and sustained contact with terrorists, which led to their elimination, he has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

The Indian Army's Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Central Army Commander Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh have been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. The Indian Air Force's Maintenance Command chief, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, has been awarded the PVSM.

The Indian Navy's Vice Chief and Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi have been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Indian Coast Guard Chief Director General Rakesh Pal has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)