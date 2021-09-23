Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Indian Army eliminated three terrorists in the Rampur sector near Uri on the Line of Control (LOC) on Thursday.

The terrorists had recently crossed over from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir into the Indian side. Five AK-47s, eight pistols, 70 hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists killed in the operation.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Student of Madras Christian College Stabbed to Death Outside Tambaram Railway Station in Chennai.

Addressing a press conference, 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey, said the movement was observed in the Hathlanga forest during the early morning and an attempt at infiltration was made.

"In a short and brief operation, the terrorists were eliminated by the alert soldiers along the LOC. On September 18, a similar attempt was made which was also foiled. So within a week, one attempt has been foiled and the terrorists were eliminated in the other," he said.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly By-Elections 2021: 'Mamata Banerjee Will Be Defeated Again in Bhabanipur By-Poll', Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

Lt Gen Pandey said that documents obtained from terrorists show that at least one of them is a Pakistani.

He said verification of documents will be done and further details will be released. Lt Gen Pandey said that the army was receiving inputs since the last few weeks about the increasing level of activities at the launch pads used for infiltration by Pakistan and there is complicity and connivance by local Pakistan military commanders.

"The current peace and stability, tourism, visits of MPs in Kashmir valley is rattling some elements from Pakistan. Their attempts will not sustain here for long. We are committed to maintaining peace," he said.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General (Kashmir) said that police and the army have been offering a chance to terrorists to return to the mainstream.

"Initially, it received a lot of support from all. Tourism is increasing here. Over 300 MPs have also made visits here. After the death of (Syed Ali Shah) Geelani, people have demonstrated that they want peace. This has frustrated several elements from Pakistan. They are thus killing innocent civilians, unarmed police officers using pistols that are easy to carry and conceal. Ninety-seven pistols have been recovered this year. It is Pakistan's agenda to send weapons here and create an atmosphere of terror," Kumar said. . (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)