Pune, Mar 10 (PTI)An Army Major arrested in Delhi in connection with the recruitment exam paper leak case was on Wednesday remanded in police custody till March 15 by a court here.

The accused, Major Vasant Vijay Kilari (45), was produced before additional sessions judge S R Navandar.

Seeking his police custody, public prosecutor Premkumar Agrawal told the court that Kilari is the batchmate of Thiru Murugan Thangvelu, another Major-rank officer, who was arrested in the case on Sunday from Tamil Nadu.

"Kilari, a Major-rank officer posted as record officer, had forwarded the paper to Thangavelu, who in turn forwarded it to Bharat Adakmol (one of the seven accused in the case)," Agrawal told the court.

After the arrest, the accused had told the police that his phone had fallen into water, he said.

"But police have recovered the phone and the data on the device needs to be retrieved," he told the court.

Agrawal said that police need to investigate from where Kilari had received the question paper.

The prosecution also told the court that police need to probe the financial links between the accused.

Defence counsel representing Kilari argued before the court that there is no need for any police custody as police can obtain the data from the phone companies and police have already recovered his phone.

After hearing the argument, the court remanded Kilari in police custody till March 15 and asked him to cooperate in the investigation.

So far, seven people, including two Majors, have been arrested in the case.

Officials had said that an Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) team of Pune police under Inspector Vittal Patil had gone to Delhi as part of the paper leak probe and were jointly working with the Military Intelligence unit based there and brought Kilari to Pune.

On February 28, the Army Relation Recruitment Exam, which was to be conducted in Pune's BEG centre and 40 other locationsacross the country, had to be cancelled due to the leak.

