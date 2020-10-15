Srinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) An Army soldier was on Thursday found dead inside the sentry post of his camp in Gurez area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Havildar K S Dayander (40) was found hanging in the sentry post at Kanzalwan in Gurez area near the Line of Control, they said.

The soldier is believed to have committed suicide, a police official said, adding that proceedings under CrPC Section 174 have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.

