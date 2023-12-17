New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): In an extraordinary medical achievement, doctors in the Department of Hematology & Stem Cell Transplantation at the Army Hospital R&R have successfully conducted a life-saving Bone Marrow Transplant (commonly known as BMT) for a child diagnosed with a rare primary immunodeficiency disorder.

The groundbreaking procedure, performed on Master Sushant Paudel, has opened new doors of hope for children and families facing similar challenges.

Master Sushant Paudel, 7 years of age son of Sepoy Pradip Paudel, was diagnosed with ARPC1b, a very rare form of immunodeficiency at one year of age, a condition that severely compromised his immune system making him prone to repeated life-threatening infections and other complications. The patient was referred to AHRR 06 months back but did not have a HLA matched sibling donor. The Hematology team at Army Hospital R&R, embarked on an arduous journey to find a suitable donor and orchestrate a meticulously planned bone marrow transplant.

The Matched Unrelated Donor (MUD) transplant, carried out on November 30, 2023, involved harvesting healthy stem cells from an HLA compatible donor, which in this case was a voluntary unrelated donor and infusing them into Sushant Paudel's bloodstream, after his own defective cells were destroyed by a very high dose of chemotherapy. The procedure aimed to replace the defective immune cells with healthy ones, offering a renewed chance at a healthy and vibrant life.

Brig Rajan Kapoor, HOD at the Hematology department expressed profound joy and relief at the success of the transplant, stating, "Sushant Paudel's journey has been nothing short of miraculous. This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our dedicated medical team, the unwavering support of Sushant's family, and the generosity of the donor. To the best of our knowledge this is first such transplant for this immunodeficiency in India."

Col Rajiv Kumar, Senior Advisor in the Hematology department stated that "only 1 in 5 patients have a sibling with a full HLA match. The availability of HLA matched Unrelated donor stem cells, sourced in this patient from DATRI, is truly a game changer for such patients suffering from life threatening immunodeficiency disorder".

Lt Col Sanjeev Khera, Pediatric Hematologist at AHRR stated that "the presence of multiple active infections at the time of the transplant made this a very challenging and a high-risk transplant".

"It's a moment of great pride and satisfaction for the entire medical fraternity at AHRR and this patient is a success story due to a team effort", Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, Commandant at AHRR, said.

The family of Sushant Paudel also shared their gratitude and optimism for the future. "Sushant has shown incredible resilience throughout this journey. We are immensely thankful for the skilled medical professionals who made this possible and for the selfless donor who gave our child a second chance at life," they said.

The successful bone marrow transplant not only brings hope to Sushant and his family but also serves as a beacon of hope for countless others grappling with rare primary immunodeficiencies and other such disorders which are curable with a timely Bone Marrow Transplant. Army Hospital R&R remains committed to advancing medical research and treatment options for rare diseases, underscoring their dedication to improving the lives of children and families. (ANI)

