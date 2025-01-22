New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantt, has performed India's first-ever Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implantation using the HeartMate 3 device in a government institution. This marks a historic first for the Armed Forces Medical Services too. The procedure was successfully performed on a 49-year-old wife of an Armed Forces veteran who had been waiting for a heart transplant for over two years. The LVAD, often regarded as a 'mechanical heart,' serves as a life-saving bridge for patients with end-stage heart failure, said a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

The HeartMate 3 LVAD is a cutting-edge device that uses advanced technology to improve heart function. It offers hope to patients with severe cardiac conditions. Currently, the patient is recovering steadily under medical supervision, showcasing the success of high-quality teamwork, the release said.

This achievement reflects the Army Hospital's relentless pursuit of excellence in medical care. This milestone reaffirms the position of Army Hospital (R&R) as a leader in providing advanced medical care, the release mentioned. (ANI)

