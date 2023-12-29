Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 29 (ANI): In a joint intelligence-based operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army busted a terror hideout in the Mendhar area of Poonch, seizing pistols and grenades, officials said on Friday evening.

The White Knight Corps of the army, in a post on X, said, "This has dealt a huge blow to a terror plot planning to carry out targeted killings."

The post further added that three pistols, six magazines, 64 rounds of 9mm ammunition and four grenades were also recovered inside the hideout.

"In continuation of relentless operations against terror in Jammu region, an intelligence based joint operation by #IndianArmy and #JKP has led to the recovery of 03 pistols with foreign markings, 06 magazines, 64 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 04 grenades from a hideout in #Mendhar sector," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X. (ANI)

