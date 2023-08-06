Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration bid and killed a terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector on Sunday, said the police.

In the early hours of Sunday, based on input about possible attempts of infiltration, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by J&K Police and Army in the Dakhen Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector Kupwara near Zero Line LoC, said the police.

"During the search operation, the movement of terrorists was observed who were trying to infiltrate our side. They were challenged by the joint party in which one terrorist was neutralized. Taking advantage of the thick bushes and rugged terrain two to three other terrorists accompanying the killed terrorist escaped back to the Pakistan side of LoC," said the police.

From the incriminating materials recovered from the site of the encounter, it is believed that the killed terrorist is a Pakistani national, the police said.

The joint team also recovered arms and ammunition including one AK rifle, one AK magazine, 15 AK rounds, five 9mm Pistols, one 15mm pistol, eight pistol magazines & 32 9mm pistol rounds and 09 15mm pistol rounds from the site of encounter.

The recovery of these materials underscores the nefarious intentions of the infiltrators and their attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region, said J-K Police, adding that accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation is in progress. (ANI)

