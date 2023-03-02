Rampur (Himachal Pradesh), Mar 2 (PTI) The mortal remains of Army jawan Sepoy Pawan Kumar were cremated with full military honours at his native village here on Thursday.

Kumar (22) of 55 RR (Grenadiers) was killed in an encounter with terrorists at Awantipora on the outskirts of Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people, including school children, employees and villagers, lined up en route to the cremation ground with garlands and showered flowers to pay homage to the departed soldier.

Slogans of “Pawan amar rahe” rent the air as the pyre was lit at the soldier's native Pithvi village of Kinnu panchayat in Rampur sub-division of Shimla.

Shishu Pal, the father of the deceased jawan, said he was proud of his son sacrificing his life for the country.

“If I had more sons, I would have sent them to join the Army,” he added.

