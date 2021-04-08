Thane, Apr 8 (PTI) An Army jawan, whose body was found a few days back after he went missing following an avalanche at Leh in January, was cremated with full honours at his hometown Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The last rites of the jawan, Sunil Shinde (37), were performed at the Majarli crematorium on Wednesday, family members said.

Shinde, who was with the engineering unit of the Army, was on duty at Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh in January when he and his colleagues were buried in snow after the avalanche.

Their bodies were found a few days ago when the snow started melting.

Shinde's body was brought to Badlapur, located on Mumbai's outskirts, late on Tuesday and cremated the next day with full honours.

