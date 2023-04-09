Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Army on Sunday launched a search operation after a suspicious movement was observed in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

"A search operation was launched along the line of the control in the Poonch sector after a suspicious movement was observed," officials said.

Also Read | Easter Sunday 2023 Greetings: May This Special Occasion Deepen Spirit of Harmony in Society, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"The search operation is going on," they said.

As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district on Saturday evening, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Goes on Jungle Safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka To Mark 50 Years of 'Project Tiger' (Watch Video).

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)