New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Senior Army officials of India and the US discussed ways to enhance defence cooperation during the 24th edition of the Executive Steering Group (ESG) meeting of the two countries held here from February 22-24, a statement said on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by a 12-member delegation from the US Army in person and virtually by 40 officers from different locations from the US.

Major General Daniel McDaniel, Deputy Commanding General, US Army Pacific (USARPAC) headed the US delegation. The Indian Army delegation comprised 37 officers.

"The forum is an Army to Army engagement that meets every year alternately in India and USA to discuss Army to Army cooperation," the Army said in a statement.

A number of contemporary issues of mutual interests where discussed with an aim to enhance the engagements in diverse fields, the statement said.

"Relevant issues of defence cooperation and common subjects of interest where discussed between both sides during the meet," it added.

For the first time the meeting was held both in person and through virtual mode owing to restrictions of COVID-19, the statement said.

