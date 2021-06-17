Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a painting competition for students in Srinagar on Thursday giving them a much-needed exposure after Covid restrictions were eased in the union territory.

The competition was organised in association with local schools. An inter-school level competition was held before and this was the final round of the event set up by the Army.

Students and teachers alike lauded the efforts of the Army to organise the competition as it gave them exposure to explore their talent.

Many students said that the contest came as a fresh breath of air to them after the lockdown, which they said pushed them away from extracurricular activities.

Urba Firdous, an 8th standard student said, "I am so glad that it has been organised for us. We were depressed due to lockdown. With a feeling of competitiveness, children can up their skills."

Meanwhile, Sania Mir, also a student narrated a similar opinion. "With this completion, we got to show our talent. Such contests bring good exposure to students," she said.

Imad Khan also appreciated the Army for organising the competition.

Mohd Yaseen, organiser with Army told ANI that it several such programs have been conducted before as well. "It is bound to give students the required exposure and unearth their talents. They had been sitting at home for a long time," he said.

"It is a good programme. Children have been locked up at home for a long time. This will give them a new aspiration and liveliness. I believe we should have art teachers in our school so that he/she can guide them. To some extent, they will get exposure," said Nasiz Ahmad, a school teacher.

Ab. Hameed, also a teacher echoed a similar stance. He said, "It will boost the morale of children."

Earlier in May, the administration had started relaxing Covid restrictions in the union territory as the spread of the infection slowed.

According to Union Health Ministry's data, Jammu and Kashmir has 11,381 active Covid-19 cases. The cumulative recoveries stand at 2,93,763 while the total deaths registered are 4,217. (ANI)

