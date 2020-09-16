Jammu, Sep 16 (PTI) The Army on Wednesday paid tributes with full military honours to a soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Naik Aneesh Thomas was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured when the Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Sunderbani sector on Tuesday.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi saluted the sacrifice of the soldier and offered his condolences to the family.

"A military send off was organised at Akhnoor and Jammu, wherein senior officers and other ranks laid wreath at the mortal remains of the brave heart who was killed while guarding the country," an Army spokesman said.

Naik Thomas, who hailed from Vayala-Kottarakkara in Kollam district of Kerala, was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, he said.

"The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman added.

Later, the mortal remains of the soldier were dispatched in a service aircraft from Jammu to Delhi and were scheduled to move from Delhi to Trivandrum in a civil airline at 7 am on Thursday for last rites, he said.

