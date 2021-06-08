Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) Army provided medical aid to seven persons after their private vehicle met with an accident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

The jeep was moving from Nowshera to Mendhar and skidded off the road in front of an Army camp at Galuthi village after its driver lost control of the wheel, the spokesman said.

“The vehicle after skidding was stuck half way on the side between the road and a stream flowing below. Immediately the Quick Reaction Team of the Army swung into action and very carefully evacuated the injured passengers,” he said.

The spokesman said the troops also towed the vehicle back onto the road using a heavy military vehicle thereby saving the jeep from plunging down into water.

The injured passengers were administered first aid, the spokesman said, adding the injured conveyed their gratitude to the men in uniform for the timely assistance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)