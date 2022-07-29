Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) The Army on Friday rescued 26 persons of several families who were trapped in a flash flood in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Acting on information about 26 members of several families trapped in a flash flood in the Chandak Bela area, army troops along with police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) launched an operation to rescue them, they said.

After a day-long operation, they were rescued safely, they said.

