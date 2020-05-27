India News | Army Should Have Been Called Much Earlier for Restoration Work in Bengal Post Cyclone: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said the state government should have called the Army much earlier for restoration work in the metropolis and its surrounding areas in the wake of the damage caused by cyclone 'Amphan'.

The state government requested Army support on May 23, three days after the cyclone struck.

Also Read | 2020 Skoda Karoq SUV, Rapid TSI & Superb Facelift Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The Army should have been called much earlier. Maybe, it was not done due to ego problems," Ghosh told reporters here.

Ghosh also alleged that he was stopped twice while visiting the cyclone-affected people to provide aid.

Also Read | Tripura Detected 23 More Persons With COVID-19, Total Positive Cases in State Reaches 232: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

The BJP leader said lockdown is not being implemented properly in West Bengal.

"During lockdown, Banerjee ventured out on to the streets which encouraged others. If the chief minister does not honour the lockdown, how do you expect others to do so," he said.

Referring to the return of migrant workers, he said it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure food and shelter for them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)