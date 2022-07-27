Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday remanded an Indian Army soldier, who was arrested in a case of espionage, to two-day police custody.

The accused soldier Shantimoy Rana (24) was posted in Rajasthan and was honey-trapped by two women. He shared classified information related to his regiment and videos of Army exercise with them through social media, DG Intelligence Umesh Mishra had said.

“He was on the radar of the intelligence branch of the state police for some time and was detained on July 25 for questioning. He was in touch with a Pakistani agent, a woman who introduced herself as Gurnur Kaur alias Ankita. Another woman named Nisha was also in touch with him,” Mishra said.

Rana was arrested by the intelligence branch of Rajasthan Police on Tuesday and was produced before the court.

The court has remanded him to two-day police custody, a police official said.

