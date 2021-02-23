Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): An Army soldier was killed in an accidental firing during training in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district on Tuesday, informed a defence spokesperson.

Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered a fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at Field Firing Ranges in Akhnoor Sector today morning, according to Defence Public Relations Officer, Jammu.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

