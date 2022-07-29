Kohima, Jul 29 (PTI) An army recruitment rally under the recently announced Agnipath scheme for all districts of Nagaland will be held at Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur district from September 7 to 23.

The detailed notification giving out eligibility criteria and other details are available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, said PRO Defence (Kohima) Lt Col Sumit K Sharma in a release here on Friday.

Also Read | Bihar Judge Says, Suspended for Fast-Tracking Justice; Supreme Court Issues Notice to Patna High Court, State Government.

Informing that online registration is mandatory for participation in the rally, he said, that only five days are left for online registration for the candidates.

Candidates will be intimated about the date of attendance through admit cards 10 days before the rally, he said.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Orders ACB Probe Into Corruption in Transport Department.

For the present recruiting year, the government has given a relaxation in the age limit by two years, he said.

The scheme also allows bonus marks for candidates, who have qualification from government recognised institutions, the PRO informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)