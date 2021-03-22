New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Defence Ministry on Monday signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL) for buying 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles for the Indian Army, at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore.

"The induction of vehicles is planned to be completed in four years. The Light Specialist Vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for carriage of Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers as well as Anti-tank Guided Missiles," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is indigenously designed and developed by MDSL. These combat vehicles are extremely agile with all-round protection against small arms fire and will assist small independent detachments which are required to operate this weapon platform in the operational area.

This is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry and will add another milestone to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' and 'Make in India' initiative of the Government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)