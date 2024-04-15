Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Army training command ''Investiture Ceremony'' is scheduled to take place at the DANFE auditorium located in Shimla on April 16 to felicitate the distinguished acts of Indian Army Training Institutes and individuals, an official statement read.

According to a press release, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command, will confer the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command Unit Appreciation, Financial Excellence Awards and Technical Excellence Awards to premier training institutes for their noteworthy performance in 2022-23.

In a post on X Army Training Command, the Indian Army said, ""Investiture Ceremony - Army Training Command", CURTAIN RAISER, #ARTRAC #InvestitureCeremony on 16 April 2024 at #Shimla. #ArmyCdr, #ARTRAC shall award the Unit Appreciation, Financial Excellence & Technical Excellence Awards to Training Establishments of #IndianArmy."

The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer awards to training institutes and personnel who distinguish themselves in the fields of training, innovation and financial excellence.

Five officers, one junior commission officer, and one soldier are being awarded the Technical Excellence Award for their contribution to enhancing the training standards of the Indian Army.

Five training establishments will also receive the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command Unit Appreciation and four training establishments will receive the Financial Excellence Award. (ANI)

