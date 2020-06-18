India News | Army Vice Chief Visits South Western Command Headquarters in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General S K Saini on Thursday visited the South Western Command's headquarters at Jaipur military station here and was briefed by its officers.

He held discussions with South Western Army Commander Lt Gen Alok Kler and other senior officials of the command and was briefed on issues of operational readiness, defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.

Lt Gen Saini, as Colonel of the Jat Regiment, paid homage to the martyrs of a battalion of Jat Regiment at the Battalion Quarter Guard in Niwaru. He addressed the troops of the battalion and motivated them to continue with their excellent work.

He also complimented the battalion for being conferred with Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation earlier this year.

